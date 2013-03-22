Two Hours Of Jimi Hendrix On World Cafe

More than 40 years after Jimi Hendrix's death, the guitarist and singer's legacy continues to grow. His label recently released People, Hell and Angels, an album of 12 previously unreleased recordings that Hendrix was working on for a planned follow-up to 1968's Electric Ladyland.

In this special edition of World Café, David Dye hosts The Jimi You Never Knew, a two-hour episode showcasing music that has surfaced over the past few years. Featuring interviews with Hendrix's sister Janie, his engineer Eddie Kramer, his bass player Billy Cox, and musicians like Taj Mahal, Billy Gibbons, Angela Davis, Steve Winwood and Bootsy Collins, this show delves deeply into the legend of one of rock's most influential stars.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.