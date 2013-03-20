The Lions On World Cafe

The Lions' members share a strong love of classic, Jamaican-inspired reggae. Hailing from different musical generations, the L.A. band's members craft a unique style which blends hip-hop and reggae with electrifying dub rhythms. Although the lineup has changed since The Lions' beginnings, the music has remained explosive and alluring.

The Lions' new album, This Generation, came out last month on the hip-hop label Stones Throw Records. On this installment of World Café, the group plays a few of its energetic tracks and talks about how a transformed grocery truck — featured on the album cover — became the centerpiece of its sound.

