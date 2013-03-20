Judge Approves Hostess Snack Food Sales

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: The saga of Hostess and its invincible snack foods is entering another chapter.

MONTAGNE: Yesterday, a bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the company's famous treat. Twinkies, Ho Hos and Ding Dongs will go to a pair of private equity firms. Wonder Bread will be sold to snack food maker Flowers Food.

INSKEEP: The Beefsteak brand of bread will go to the Mexican-own bread company Grupo Bimbo, which also owns Thomas' English Muffins and Entenmann's. The Hostess, Bakers Union says it plans to work with the new owners in restarting facilities and getting the products back in the stores. In the meantime, you can still buy Twinkies on eBay.

