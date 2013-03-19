New Chinese Law: Filial Piety

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business today is filial piety.

That's the ancient Chinese ethic of young people showing care and respect to their parents and older relatives. Now, it's the law in China. Starting this summer, if kids do not pay enough attention to their folks, mom and dad can sue.

MONTAGNE: Bloomberg News reports this is part of a broader law requiring kids to care for the elderly. China's population of seniors is expected to grow to nearly 500 million in four decades, and the government is looking to share the cost of their care.

