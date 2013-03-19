© 2021
Broncos Cut Player After Missed Contract Deadline

Published March 19, 2013 at 7:37 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep seeking a lesson from the life of Elvis Dumervil. The Denver Broncos player agreed to a pay cut but he sent his contract six minutes late. Rather than let a higher pay rate take effect, the Broncos cut him. The player's agent - now fired - says there was a last minute negotiation. Then Dumervil lost time finding a Kinko's to fax his contract. Fans have sent the agent hundreds of angry emails. And there's the lesson - you can do business by email. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.