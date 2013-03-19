Billy Bragg On World Cafe

With a career spanning more than 30 years, English musician Billy Bragg blends folk, rock and punk with messages about politics and love. His new album Tooth & Nail is his first release in five years. A quieter and more introspective effort, it draws heavily from Mermaid Avenue, his collaboration with Wilco that brought previously unheard Woody Guthrie songs to life.

Here, Bragg plays songs from Tooth & Nail and talks with host David Dye about the inspiration behind the album.

This segment originally aired on March 19, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.