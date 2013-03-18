Next: Duquette Johnston

After a three-year hiatus, Duquette Johnston is back with his upcoming release Rabbit Runs a Destiny. The Alabama artist, known for his fusion of roots music and modern songwriting, was the founder and bass player of the band Verbena and has performed with The Civil Wars, Foo Fighters, The Strokes and Bonnie "Prince" Billy.

Rabbit Runs A Destiny is a departure from Johnston's previous work. Produced by Armand Margjeka, the album features fleshed-out arrangements and contributions from artists he has never played with before — guitarist Kyle Ryan, bassist Adam Popick, string player Eleonore Denig and drummer Evan Hutchings.

Hear two tracks from Rabbit Runs a Destiny on this installment of World Cafe: Next.

