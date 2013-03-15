Local Natives On World Cafe

Local Natives, a Los Angeles-based indie-rock outfit, made a splash in 2009 with its self-funded debut album Gorilla Manor. The band went on tour with Arcade Fire and The National in support of the record, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 New Artist Chart.

The Local Natives have returned with Hummingbird, co-produced with Aaron Dessner of The National. Although the band recorded Hummingbird in Dessner's backyard studio in Brooklyn, N.Y., the record is still wrought with sun-drenched psych-rock flair.

Here, the Local Natives bring the dreamy sounds and finely tuned harmonies of Hummingbird to the World Café and discuss the making of the album.

This World Cafe segment originally aired on March 15, 2013.

