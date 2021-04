The hazy garage rockers in Allah-Las are distinctly Californian, a group of guys whose lo-fi sound is a direct result of their low-key surroundings. Cool piece of trivia: three of the four men met while working at L.A.'s legendary Amoeba Records.

On today's studio session from World Cafe, the band performs three songs from its self-titled album, which was produced by retro-soul fetishist Nick Waterhouse.

