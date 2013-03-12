© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Student Finds New Work By First Published African-American Poet

By NPR Staff
Published March 12, 2013 at 10:48 AM EDT
1 of 2  — The first two stanzas of Jupiter Hammon's poem. Part of it reads, "Dark and dismal was the day/ when slavery began/ All humble thoughts were put away/ Then slaves were made by man."
The first two stanzas of Jupiter Hammon's poem. Part of it reads, "Dark and dismal was the day/ when slavery began/ All humble thoughts were put away/ Then slaves were made by man."
2 of 2  — The poem is signed by Jupiter Hammon, described as "a Negro man belonging to Mr. John Lloyd."
The poem is signed by Jupiter Hammon, described as "a Negro man belonging to Mr. John Lloyd."

It's the handwriting that stands out to Cedrick May.

As an associate professor of English at the University of Texas, Arlington, he assigned his doctoral students to find some of the known works by Jupiter Hammon, the first published African-American poet. Hammon's works date back to 1760.

What one student ended up finding was a previously unpublished piece by the poet that shows how deeply he thought about slavery and religion.

"He's defining slavery as sin for the first time," says May. " ... He's defying the idea that you can have slavery and be Christian at the same time."

But Hammon's handwriting — which, according to May, was better than his masters' — along with the watermarks and smudges are what make this document special. "To hold it," says May, "was quite an emotional experience in many ways, because this is a part of our collective cultural history as Americans."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff