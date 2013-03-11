Top Stories: Korean Tensions; Teen Tragedy In Ohio

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- While U.S And South Korea Militaries Drill, 'Bombast Continues' From The North.

-- In Ohio, Town Mourns Death Of Six Teens Killed In Crash.

-- A Rough Guide To The Papal Conclave.

-- Thousands of Dead Pigs Clog Shanghai's Main Water Source.

-- Book News: Amazon Tries To Claim '.book' Domain; Publishers Fight Back.

Other headlines:

-- Several U.S. And Afghan Soldiers Killed In "Insider Attack." (BBC News)

-- "Karzai Inflames U.S. Tensions." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Recovery Slow As Japan Marks 2 Years Since Tsunami." (The Associated Press)

Related: "Depression And Anxiety Could Be Fukushima's Lasting Legacy." (Shots)

-- "Obama To Continue 'Charm Offensive.' " (CBS News)

-- "Harvard Search of E-Mail Stuns Faculty Members." (The New York Times)

-- Queen Elizabeth II "To Miss Commonwealth Day Service As She Recovers From Illness." (The Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.