'Joint' Committee's Name Gets Some Laughs

Here's one of the small joys of the change in marijuana laws. Colorado voters recently legalized small amounts of pot. State lawmakers must work out the details and regulations, how pot should be grown, taxed and sold. So they put together a special committee. Because it consists of members of both the State House and Senate, it is known by the phrase that such committee always are. Yes, it is the Joint Committee on Marijuana Regulation.

