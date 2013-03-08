John Brennan Is Sworn In As CIA Director

During a ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, John Brennan was sworn in as the director of the Central Intelligence Office by Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, Brennan took his oath by putting his hand "on an original draft of the Constitution, dating from 1787, which has George Washington's personal handwriting and annotations on it."

The AP reports that with Brennan, President Obama's national security team is set for a second term.

"Last week Chuck Hagel won Senate confirmation to be defense secretary, joining Secretary of State John Kerry in Obama's revamped second-term lineup," the AP reports.

As we reported, the Senate confirmed Brennan's nomination yesterday after an almost 13-hour filibuster by Sen. Rand Paul.

