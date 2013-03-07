Please Tell Us You've Done This Too: Ever Worn Mismatched Shoes?
If your shoes say a lot about you, as we learned last year, what does it say if the ones you're wearing don't match?
-- That it's not a good idea to get dressed in the dark?
-- That perhaps this blogger needs to pay more attention to what he's doing in the morning?
-- Or that he buys boringly similar shoes?
Imagine my surprise when I looked down at my feet after getting to work this morning.
Now, please make me feel better:
Note: That's not a scientific survey — but if a majority of Two-Way readers say "yes" this blogger will cite that as proof he's not an idiot.
