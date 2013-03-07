© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Time Warner To Spin Off Magazine Unit

Published March 7, 2013 at 4:00 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Time Warner split.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: You may recall when Time Inc. merged with Warner Brothers, huge, huge media merger. And now it's time for a little entropy. Last night, Time Warner announced its spinning off its magazine unit. That includes publications like, "Time Magazine," "Sports Illustrated" and "People."

A statement from the company says that unit will become a separate, publicly-traded company by the end of the year, and allow Time Warner to focus on its TV side - HBO, CNN and TNT, among other things. Time Warner had been in talks to combine its magazines with another company but those negotiations broke down. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.