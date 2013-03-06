Y La Bamba On World Cafe

The Latin Alternative band Y La Bamba formed in Portland, Ore., in 2008 and attracted attention for its disarming fusion of traditional Mexican music and alternative rock.

The band reunited with producer Chris Funk, a member of The Decemberists, for its new EP, Oh February, due out later this month. It's also wrapping up an East Coast tour with the hit folk-rock band The Lumineers, with plans to tour the rest of the country.

In this installment of World Café, Y La Bamba plays songs from Oh February and talks with host David Dye about the root of its sound.

