Y La Bamba On World Cafe

XPN
Published March 6, 2013 at 5:10 PM EST
Y La Bamba.

The Latin Alternative band Y La Bamba formed in Portland, Ore., in 2008 and attracted attention for its disarming fusion of traditional Mexican music and alternative rock.

The band reunited with producer Chris Funk, a member of The Decemberists, for its new EP, Oh February, due out later this month. It's also wrapping up an East Coast tour with the hit folk-rock band The Lumineers, with plans to tour the rest of the country.

In this installment of World Café, Y La Bamba plays songs from Oh February and talks with host David Dye about the root of its sound.

