With Approval Of Committee, Brennan's Nomination Moves To Full Senate

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 5, 2013 at 3:38 PM EST
John Brennan, President Obama's nominee to lead the CIA, testified at his confirmation hearing Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

By a vote of 12 to 3, the Senate Intelligence Committee approved the nomination of John Brennan as the head of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate for their confirmation. Reuters reports that timing of that vote is still unknown.

As we've reported, Brennan's nomination has drawn opposition from Senators who "want to know more about last September's attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya."

During his confirmation hearing, senators quizzed Brennan on the United States' targeted killing program.

If his nomination is confirmed, Brennan would replace Acting Director Michael Morell.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
