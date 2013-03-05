Best Buy To End Flexible Work Program

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And our last word in business is, no more working in your pajamas. Best Buy says it's ending its flexible work program, calling its corporate employees back to the office.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

This is getting to be a trend. The move comes after Yahoo stirred debate for ending its work-from-home program. A Best Buy spokesperson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the hope is that quote, "all-hands-on-deck approach will lead to collaboration."

INSKEEP: Anybody who works in a crowded office will understand this collaboration. You can do your online shopping, make restaurant reservations and deal with personal family problems over the phone, while getting advice from your co-workers in nearby cubicles.

From our world headquarters, it's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.