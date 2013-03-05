© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Josh Ritter On World Cafe

XPN
Published June 20, 2013 at 12:27 PM EDT
Josh Ritter.
Josh Ritter.

Idaho native and folk-rock singer-songwriter Josh Ritter has been named one of the 100 Best Living Songwriters by Paste. Ritter's seventh album, The Beast in Its Tracks, was released last March. Inspired by the breakup of his marriage, the record offers a raw and personal account of heartbreak and recovery.

In this installment of World Café, Ritter plays a few songs from The Beast in Its Tracks and talks with host David Dye about finding universal themes in autobiographical work.

To watch Ritter perform more songs from his latest record, click here for a full video of his First Listen Live concert in New York City.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.