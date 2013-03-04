Next: Jesse Dee

Boston-based R&B singer-songwriter Jesse Dee has opened for concerts by soul legends Etta James and Al Green, among others. Released last month, his debut album On My Mind, In My Heart is an energetic collection of funky, feel-good grooves.

Dee is huge in New England, but is busily touring the rest of the country to spread the word about the new record. Last week, he opened for James Hunter at WXPN's Live Friday Free At Noon Concert.

Hear two tracks from On My Mind, In My Heart in this installment of World Café: Next.

