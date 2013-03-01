Sequester: The Movie

On Sequester Day in Washington, lots of Twitter users invoked a favorite movie line to express their views on the automatic spending cuts. Some criticized the federal government; others just poked fun.

The #sequestermovielines hashtag reached trending status Friday with tweets citing Forrest Gump, action flicks and even the Disney movie The Lion King. We compiled a few of our favorites here:

Feel free to add your own sequester movie line in the comments section below. (And here's our news coverage on the issue, if you're wondering.)

Brian De Los Santos is an intern with NPR's Digital News desk.

