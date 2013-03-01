Delays, Problems Plague Berlin's New Airport

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

The new Berlin International Airport is scheduled to open for business October 2011. Yeah, they missed that deadline. Trouble with safety equipment caused delays, but one system is working; all the airport lights are on, every window ablaze. Work crews cannot turn the lights off. The technical director speaks as if the lights were some living being. We haven't progressed far enough with our lighting system that we can control it.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.