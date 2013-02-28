© 2021
Countdown To The Sequester: 3 More 'Should-Read' Stories

By Mark Memmott
Published February 28, 2013 at 8:29 AM EST
Friday's deadline looms, and as we heard earlier today on Morning Edition: "Oh, it's gonna happen."

The "it" is sequestration — $85 billion worth of across-the-board federal spending cuts that are due to start kicking in at the end of Friday unless Republican and Democratic leaders somehow bridge their differences.

Morning Edition also zeroed in on how the budget cuts might affect food inspections and air travel.

We've been looking around each day this week for "should-read" stories about the sequester, in the hope they'll help us all figure out what's going on. Our previous posts: Monday's; Tuesday's; Wednesday's.

Today's should-reads:

-- "Dual Senate Sequester Votes Expected To Fail." (Politico)

-- "Jockeying Stalls Deals On Cuts." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "How To Avoid The Sequester And Give Both Parties What They Want." (The Christian Science Monitor)

All of NPR's sequester coverage, by the way, is collected here.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
