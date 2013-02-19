Sera Cahoone On World Cafe

When she was 21, Sera Cahoone moved from Denver to Seattle to support artists like Carissa's Wierd, Band of Horses and Patrick Park. By 2006, she was focusing on her own solo work and releasing her self-titled debut album. Blending her country upbringing with vibrant Seattle indie-rock, Cahoone creates an aesthetic that she calls "a musical love child of Buck Owens and Cat Power."

On her most recent album, Deer Creek Canyon, Cahoone conveys an infectious sense of calmness and beauty. Here, she plays a few songs from the new album and discusses her songwriting process with host David Dye.

