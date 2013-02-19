© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

At Least Four Dead, Including Gunman, After Southern California Shootings

By Mark Memmott
Published February 19, 2013 at 12:22 PM EST

"A chaotic 25-minute shooting spree" across Southern California's Orange County Tuesday morning "left a trail of dead and injured victims before the shooter killed himself," KPCC reports.

The Orange County Register says "four people are dead and two others [were] wounded."

KPCC, which has mapped the locations where shots were fired, says:

"At about 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in Ladera Ranch in unincorporated Orange County and found a woman who was deceased, Amormino said. The suspect — described as a male in his 20s — fled in an SUV to the Tustin area."

Then, according to the Register:

"As authorities searched for the shooter, at least three carjackings were reported in Santa Ana and Tustin, with the gunman firing several times and killing two people, authorities said.

"The pursuit came to an end in Orange, when police stopped one of the stolen vehicles near Katella Avenue and Wanda Road, officials said. The man believed to be the gunman in the other shootings killed himself before he was taken into custody, according to officials."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott