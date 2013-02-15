Bat For Lashes On World Cafe

Bat for Lashes, a.k.a. British singer and multi-instrumentalist Natasha Khan, has recorded three albums, and the first two received nominations for the Mercury Prize. Her most recent record, The Haunted Man, came out in October and has already been a considerable success, both commercially and with critics.

Khan, who's up for Best British Female Solo Artist at the 2013 Brit Awards, recently sat down with World Cafe host David Dye to discuss the themes and provocative cover art for The Haunted Man. And, of course, she plays a few songs from the album.

