Rubio On The Move, At Least Once The House Sells

Remember Sen. Marco Rubio's paean to his Florida neighborhood in giving the Republican response to the State of the Union address?

"Mr. President, I still live in the same working class neighborhood I grew up in," he said. "My neighbors aren't millionaires. They're retirees who depend on Social Security and Medicare. They're workers who have to get up early tomorrow morning and go to work to pay the bills. ... Mr. President, I don't oppose your plans because I want to protect the rich; I oppose your plans because I want to protect my neighbors."

It seems those are still Rubio's neighbors because he's been unable to find someone to buy his West Miami house in the three months it's been on the market.

As the Miami Herald reported last month, Rubio appears to be planning to move his family to the Washington area.

Rubio and his wife bought the home in 2005 for $550,000. Their asking price is $675,000.

S.V. Dáte is the congressional editor on NPR's Washington Desk.

