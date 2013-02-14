© 2021
Canada Is Ready For Attacking Zombies

Published February 14, 2013 at 7:30 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. This summer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Preparedness 101, a just-in-case guide for of a zombie pandemic. Yesterday, a Canadian parliament member asked the foreign minister how his country's preparing for zombies. The foreign minister said he's dedicated to the proposition that...

(SOUNDBITE OF PARLIAMENT SESSION)

WERTHEIMER: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.