Billy Cobham On World Cafe

From his 1970s breakthrough as a founding member of the Mahavishnu Orchestra to his influential role as a leading drummer in the style of jazz and jazz-fusion, Billy Cobham remains a powerful musical explorer. Born in Panama, raised in New York and residing in Switzerland, he translates his multicultural experience into a blend of jazz, rock and funk.

Cobham has produced more than 40 albums and collaborated with artists like Miles Davis, John McLaughlin and the Brecker Brothers, and he's in the midst of a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album, Spectrum. Here, he talks with host David Dye about recording with Miles Davis and communicating with bandmates both on and off stage.

This World Cafe segment was originally published on February 13, 2013.

