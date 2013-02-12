Wanda Jackson On World Cafe

Known as the queen of rockabilly, Wanda Jackson is widely considered the first woman to record a rock 'n' roll song: 1958's "Let's Have a Party." A singer-songwriter, pianist and guitarist, Jackson became a pioneer for her mix of country and rockabilly music. This approach served her well in the mid-1960s, as rockabilly began to decline in popularity.

Jackson produced a succession of country hits, including "A Woman Lives for Love," "Fancy Satin Pillows" and "Tears Will Be the Chaser of Your Life." In 2009, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Last fall, Jackson released her 31st studio album, Unfinished Business, produced by singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle. Here, Jackson performs a few tracks from the record and sits down with host David Dye to discuss the difference between recording with Earle and recording with Jack White.

This World Cafe segment was originally published on February 12, 2013.

