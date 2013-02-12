© 2021
'The Street Parade Of Life:' Mardi Gras Rolls On Despite Rain Threat

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 12, 2013 at 3:55 PM EST
1 of 7  — Sunday: A masked reveler in the Krewe of Okeanos parade.
2 of 7  — Sunday: A float rolling through during the Krewe of Bacchus parade.
3 of 7  — Sunday: Revelers yell for beads and trinkets.
4 of 7  — Monday: Members of the Laissez Boys Pleasure Aid & Leisure Club parade during the Krewe of Orpheus parade.
5 of 7  — Monday: Floats pass down Napoleon Ave. during the Krewe of Mid-City parade.
6 of 7  — Tuesday: Revelers gather before the start of the Society of Saint Anne parade.
7 of 7  — Tuesday: More of the scene at the start of the Society of Saint Anne parade.
There was a threat of rain in New Orleans, today. But revelry doesn't stop for dark clouds.

In fact, as The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports, "this weather actually is perfect" was a refrain repeated over and over:

"Many people were overheard to bless the overcast skies, cool temperatures — and in many cases, gratitude for the smaller crowds. Because in the French Quarter on Fat Tuesday, it's not about the scheduled street parades like Zulu and Rex. It's all about the street parade of life, the constant passing, changing parade of humanity determined to love life to the fullest, even if just for this one day."

The costumed revelry will continue the rest of the day and into the night. We'll let the pictures tell the story and simply say: Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
