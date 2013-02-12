© 2021
Montana TV Station Warns Of Attacking Zombies

Published February 12, 2013 at 7:17 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

KRTV viewers in Great Falls, Montana were interrupted by a bizarre emergency message yesterday: Zombies On The Attack.

(SOUNDBITE OF EMERGENCY MESSAGE)

MONTAGNE: The Great Falls Tribune reports several people called the local police station wondering if there really were zombies on the loose. Of course it was a hoax. KRTV apologized, saying someone hacked into the Emergency Alert System.

It is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.