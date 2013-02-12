© 2021
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Book News: Anger Over 'Superman' Author Who Condemns Homosexuality

By Annalisa Quinn
Published February 12, 2013 at 8:07 AM EST
An image from the cover of the first issue of <em>Superman</em>.
The daily lowdown on books, publishing, and the occasional author behaving badly.

  • DC Comics has tapped Orson Scott Card, the Ender's Game author who has said homosexuality is "deviant behavior," to write for its new, digital-first Superman. That has sparked outrage among fans. Card also suggested in a 2004 essay that if same-sex marriage is legalized, "our civilization will collapse or fade away."

  • Eric Carle, the author of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, is coming out with a new book this fall.

  • A school in Brooklyn will be named after Where the Wild Things Are author Maurice Sendak.

  • "The only items there truly unfamiliar to me were two wire racks full of paperbacks, their covers each backlit with the golden glow of God's everlasting presence and bucolic perfection: wheat fields, corn fields, rivers and barns beneath cerulean or honey skies. A plain-clothed woman in some state of muted emotional duress gazed into the middle distance beneath her white bonnet. I spun through the racks, elated, repulsed. Could there be anything better, or worse, than Amish romance novels?" — Rachel Yoder, on Amish romance novels.

  • Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak makes emergency parking announcements with poetry: "Since this is the week/To say je t'aime/Move her car off the even side/By 8 a.m./(Plowing on even side starts at 8 am)."

  • Morning Edition's Renee Montagne interviews John Borling, an Air Force fighter pilot and prisoner of war in Vietnam who spent more than six years in a North Vietnamese prison composing poetry without paper or pencils. He says the resulting book of poetry is a testament to "power of the unwritten word."

    Annalisa Quinn
    Annalisa Quinn is a contributing writer, reporter, and literary critic for NPR. She created NPR's Book News column and covers literature and culture for NPR.
