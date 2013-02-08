Yo La Tengo On World Cafe

After nearly 30 years of prolific genre-avoidance, the indie-rock trio Yo La Tengo returns with Fade, its first studio album in almost four years. The record, the band's 13th full-length release, features "Before We Run," a six-minute piece of orchestral pop showcasing Yo La Tengo's stately side.

Hailing from Hoboken, N.J., Yo La Tengo has embraced many musical directions, delving into noise-pop, shoegaze, minimalist folk, funky R&B and straightforward rock 'n' roll over the course of its long career.

Here, the band plays songs from Fade and talks with David Dye about Jesse Jarnow's Yo La Tengo biography, Big Day Coming.

