Year Of The Snake To Take Over For Year Of The Dragon

And our last word in business today is snakebite.

Over the next couple of weeks skies in many parts of Asia will be lit up with fireworks to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Year of the Dragon is ending and Sunday marks the start of, yes, the Year of the Snake.

And luxury brands are determined to make this New Year a prosperous one, they're offering all kinds of serpentine items anywhere that Chinese shoppers might be. In New York, for example, The Wall Street Journal reports that Bergdorf Goodman has a Lunar New Year window display. In London Harrods is selling gold bullion bars emblazoned with snakes.

GREENE: And on the other side of the sale spectrum, venders are making hard to make snakes well, cute. The Journal says snake toys with bow ties and big eyelashes are on shelves in Hong Kong.

