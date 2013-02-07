NOAA Names Louis W. Uccellini As National Weather Service Director

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has named Louis W. Uccellini the 16th director of the National Weather Service.

As The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports, the NWS is "reeling from recent controversies over its budget and an exodus in senior leadership."

Uccellini has been with the agency for 24 years and will take over for Laura Furgione, who took over in an acting role for Jack Hayes. Capital Weather Gang adds:

"Hayes' retirement coincided with a scandal last June over the "reprogramming" of funds at the agency, which involved moving millions of dollars between accounts without Congressional approval. Robert Byrd, the agency's Chief Financial Officer, was placed on administrative leave for his involvement (he has since retired). And last week, NWS moved to fire 48-year agency veteran Bill Proenza, director of its southern region, for reprogamming funds at the same time NWS was embroiled in the scandal."

"It's an honor to lead such a prestigious agency with the unbeatable mission of protecting lives and livelihoods," Uccellini said in a statement. "The past year had its success stories with superior outlooks, forecasts and warnings, including those for Sandy, but difficulties remain. Our eyes remain locked on the future to ensure a National Weather Service that is second to none and supports a weather-ready nation."

