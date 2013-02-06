© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Postal Service Plans To End Saturday Mail Delivery

Published February 6, 2013 at 8:53 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with an ending.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: While the threat has been out there for years, and now the day is about to arrive when letters will no longer arrive in your mailbox on weekends. The U.S. Post Office is about to announce cutbacks in Saturday service beginning this summer. The postal service expects to save $2 billion a year. Now, packages will still come on Saturdays. They're a growing business for the postal service, thanks to online shopping. Email, though, is a big reason for the Post Office's financial woes. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.