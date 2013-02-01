© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Beach House On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published February 25, 2013 at 3:00 PM EST
Beach House.
Beach House.

Sitting down with Beach House is a bit like listening to the band's music. No matter how many times we feature Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, they impress with their relaxed complexity and refreshing insight into how music can work.

Last May, the duo released its fourth album, Bloom, which dramatically boosted the profile of Beach House's dreamy, hazy sound. Since then, Legrand and Scally have toured extensively and worked on other projects, including a new short film called Forever Still.

In today's episode of World Café, the band plays songs from Bloom and offers insight into its creative process.

This World Cafe session was originally published on February 1, 2013.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye