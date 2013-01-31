The dB's On World Cafe

The dB's secured a place in rock history as one of the pioneering jangle-pop bands of the early '80s. Deftly combining new wave and power-pop, it created a melodic niche for itself among its Southern peers — bands like The Feelies and R.E.M.

Following a 25-year absence, the return of The dB's last year proved that some reunions are worth the wait. Thirty years removed from the last release with the band's original lineup, the quartet of Peter Holsapple, Chris Stamey, Will Rigby and Gene Holder re-formed for 2012's Falling Off the Sky.

Here, the group performs two songs from Falling Off the Sky and discusses its trajectory — from its formation in North Carolina to its recent comeback.

