Journalist Stanley Karnow Dies At 87

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You know, when I was a teenager, I got interested in the Vietnam War. And I found a book in the library, called "Vietnam: A History." It turned out that that searing story of one of America's most tragic wars, was the product of one of the most distinguished reporters in Southeast Asia.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

His name was Stanley Karnow. He has died now, at the age of 87. He was a correspondent for Time magazine and The Washington Post. He explained Vietnam, and other conflicts, to countless readers. And before he wrote his history, he affected history in real time. His reporting is credited with helping turn the tide of American opinion against the Vietnam War. Stanley Karnow, who died at the age of 87.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.