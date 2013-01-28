Happy National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne on National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. Tissue, shredded paper and pressed packing material - none have inspired the kind of adoration that leads to a fan base. But then, none offer the delicious sound and sensation of popping bubble wrap. So on this day we can contemplate the bride who wore a bubble wrap wedding gown and the football players who took the field in bubble wrap helmets. Or grab some bubble wrap and - all together, now - jump. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.