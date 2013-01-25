In China, James Bond Is Censored Not Stirred

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The new Bond film "Skyfall" is now playing in the world's second-largest movie market - that would be China - and some 007 fans are furious about the nips and tucks Chinese censors have made to the movie.

INSKEEP: The Wall Street Journal reports that censors edited some scenes - scenes involving prostitutes, as well as politics, and a scene where Chinese character is shot by a hit man. All this has led to a conspiracy theory spreading on the Internet. The theory is that Chinese officials may have changed the movie to make it less interesting and therefore less of a box office threat to domestic movies.

MONTAGNE: Well, if there is a conspiracy, it doesn't look like it's working. On Chinese social media sites, many commented that they just buy pirated versions of the original, uncensored movie and watch it at home.

