PHOTOS: Scenes From The March For Life

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered across the nation's capital Friday, marking the 40th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

For many, faith was a large part of their opposition. Dunia Minniun from New Jersey, brought her husband's cross to the rally so he could be with her "to save the lives of the innocents."

The once presidential candidate Rick Santorum spoke to demonstrators. He talked about his own decision to "chose life" for his daughter, Bella, who has a rare genetic disorder.

"You are the voice of the voiceless," Santorum told the crowd. "You are those who stand for love in a world of death. And we are proud to be here with you."

NPR's Gabriella Demczuk spent the day with the protesters and brings us these photographs:

