Foxygen On World Cafe

Inspired by The Beatles, Bob Dylan and The Clash, among others, Foxygen's Sam France and Jonathan Rado channel their love of classic rock and psychedelia into a layered sound with sweetly airy vocals.

The California band released its first full-length studio album, Take the Kids Off Broadway, in July 2012. Returning to the studio shortly thereafter, Foxygen finished its second record, We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic, in just four weeks.

Foxygen was selected as WXPN's "Artist To Watch" in January. Here, the band performs songs from its new album and talks about labeling its sound.

This segment originally aired on January 25, 2012.

