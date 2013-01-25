A Brief History Of Women In Combat

3 of 12 — Women help each other with bags at an embarkation port in the U.S. in this Jan. 29, 1943, photo provided by the U.S. Army. They were bound for North Africa with the first detachment of the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps to be sent abroad.

