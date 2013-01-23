© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Wife's Phone Call Interupts Soccer News Conference

Published January 23, 2013 at 7:05 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Scottish sports reporter recorded a soccer team press conference using his phone. Great idea, but inevitably the reporter's phone rang. The soccer team manager picked it up.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Hello?

INSKEEP: It was the reporter's wife, who hung up in confusion, but then called again. And the manager answered again.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Sharon? Sharon. Sharon. You've got to stop interrupting my press conference, please.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.