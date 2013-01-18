© 2021
Star & Micey On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 18, 2013 at 4:49 PM EST
Star & Micey perform a special set for the <em>World Cafe</em> crew.

Star & Micey brings a fresh perspective on the Memphis music scene, where the band currently thrives; it was listed at No. 1 on Paste magazine's list of "12 Tennessee Bands You Should Listen to Now," and it was also our World Cafe: Next artist this week.

While in Memphis for our "Sense of Place" series, World Cafe managed to record an interview and performance with the group at Ardent Studios. In addition to describing their creative process, the band's members share the memorable back story behind their name.

