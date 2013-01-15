© 2021
Graceland On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 15, 2013 at 5:33 PM EST

In this installment of "Sense of Place: Memphis," we pay a visit to Graceland, Elvis Presley's storied estate. We hear from Kevin Kern, PR director for Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc., and Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Kern gives us a personal tour of The King's estate, shares how Graceland was really a home to the singer, explains why it might seem small to us today, and offers up a few facts listeners might not know.

Then, Lisa Marie Presley reflects on memories of growing up in Graceland and spending time with her father, and describes what it's like for her today with the house's status as a tourist destination.

Finally, author Robert Gordon tells the story of the time he got kicked out of Graceland while on a writing assignment.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
