Steve Cropper And Booker T. Jones On World Cafe

As part of World Cafe's "Sense of Place" series on Memphis, Tenn., we've dug up archival interviews with two legendary Stax Records performers: guitarist Steve Cropper and organist Booker T. Jones, both of Booker T. & The M.G.'s.

Our conversation with Cropper took place in 2005 and touches on the mom-and-pop atmosphere of Stax Records, the recording of Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay" and the story behind the "Green Onions" riff.

In 2009, we spoke with Jones about the creative environment at Stax, his musical education and his career after leaving the M.G.'s.

