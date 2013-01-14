© 2021
Steve Cropper And Booker T. Jones On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published January 14, 2013 at 5:33 PM EST
Today's <em>World Cafe</em> features interviews with Steve Cropper (second from left) and Booker T. Jones (third from left), both part of the Stax Records house band.

As part of World Cafe's "Sense of Place" series on Memphis, Tenn., we've dug up archival interviews with two legendary Stax Records performers: guitarist Steve Cropper and organist Booker T. Jones, both of Booker T. & The M.G.'s.

Our conversation with Cropper took place in 2005 and touches on the mom-and-pop atmosphere of Stax Records, the recording of Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay" and the story behind the "Green Onions" riff.

In 2009, we spoke with Jones about the creative environment at Stax, his musical education and his career after leaving the M.G.'s.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
