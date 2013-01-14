Next: Star & Micey

Hailing from Memphis, Tenn., Joshua Cosby, Geoff Smith and Nick Redmond make up the folk-pop trio Star & Micey.

The group's self-titled debut album came out in 2009 and featured a variety of noteworthy musicians, including Luther Dickinson (The Black Crowes, North Mississippi Allstars), Jody Stephens (Big Star) and Rick Steff (Cat Power, Lucero). A follow-up, the I Can't Wait EP, took a different turn: Released last fall, it marks the band's return to the power and creativity of its core members.

All four tracks on the EP preserve the spirit of Star & Micey's live performances. The title song is especially breezy and easygoing, driven by a pulse of steady clapping. Hear "I Can't Wait" and another new track, "Love," in this week's edition of World Café: Next.

